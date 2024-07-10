Filmmaker Sourav Chakraborty is hopeful of a third season after Abar Rajneeti’s success
With Abar Rajneeti receiving a warm welcome from the audience with every passing day, filmmaker Sourav Chakraborty shares with us that he is raring to go with the third season, once he gets the green light. Sourav opens up in this candid chat.
Abar Rajneeti is receiving great audience feedback. How does it feel?
When we started filming for the first season, there was a different kind of tension that gripped us – whether the Bengali audience would accept and like a political thriller in Bengali. But surprisingly they loved it, discussed and analysed every scene, sequence and character and that gave us the confidence that the audience watch political thrillers intently. So, when the offer for a second season came, we were again a bit tensed given the built-up of audience expectations. Most of the time, the sequels or second instalments don’t turn out according to the expectations and so we tried to take care that we didn’t repeat the stories or veer around them, and rather take it forward with a pace. We left a lot of unanswered questions in season 1, for which we needed a bigger narrative, like return of Pratim Banerjee (played by Kaushik Ganguly) and whether he is a saint or sinner. Likewise, we have left several unanswered plots in second season too, to take off the third one, if that happens.
Given the constraints of budget how challenging is making a web of this scale in Bengali, especially with so many outdoor scenes?
Budget constraints in Bengal are nothing new and given the way remunerations, equipment and location cost are soaring, it’s a tightrope walk. Since ours was an outdoor based story with a huge cast in the backdrop of pre-elections, we went through all kinds of hardships and gave our best. We shot in in tribal village sin Odisha and it couldn’t have been possible to achieve such a scale in terms of visuals without the cast and the crew outstretching themselves in terms of pushing their limits.
Will we be seeing a third season too?
Yes, we would love to and that’s why we always kept it open-ended, now the rest depends upon the demand from the and Hoichoi.
Chemistry Masi too had the audience drooling, will we see a second season of that?
Everyone is asking us the same question and I guess Hoichoi will be able shed light on that. It was so great to work with the talented actor Debashree Roy who we grew up watching on screen. She created magic in Chemistry Masi.
What are the other upcoming projects of yours?
There are talks for new series and cinema, but I can only share when things get finalised.
Any latest web shows or films that you loved watching?
I loved watching Laapataa Ladies, it’s narrative style and the way it has portrayed the people and captured our times impressed me to no end.