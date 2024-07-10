Filmmaker Sourav Chakraborty is hopeful of a third season after Abar Rajneeti’s success

A

When we started filming for the first season, there was a different kind of tension that gripped us – whether the Bengali audience would accept and like a political thriller in Bengali. But surprisingly they loved it, discussed and analysed every scene, sequence and character and that gave us the confidence that the audience watch political thrillers intently. So, when the offer for a second season came, we were again a bit tensed given the built-up of audience expectations. Most of the time, the sequels or second instalments don’t turn out according to the expectations and so we tried to take care that we didn’t repeat the stories or veer around them, and rather take it forward with a pace. We left a lot of unanswered questions in season 1, for which we needed a bigger narrative, like return of Pratim Banerjee (played by Kaushik Ganguly) and whether he is a saint or sinner. Likewise, we have left several unanswered plots in second season too, to take off the third one, if that happens.