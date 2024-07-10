Thangalaan trailer drops; Vikram calls it 'sacrifice, sweat and bloodshed'

It's finally here! After a long wait, the much-awaited trailer of Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan has taken the internet by storm. Sharing the trailer, Vikram wrote on his social media handle, "Witness the Son of Goldmine through history with sacrifice, sweat, and bloodshed."
Vikram plays a tribal leader from the Kolar Gold Field who later tries to revolt against the British when they try to take away the gold.
Going by the trailer, the film will delve into the oppression of a tribal community, which the British try to rope in to extract gold from KGF. While initially they decide to help the British, it soon leads to a massive crisis within the community, including the arrival of a sorceress. Vikram seems fierce as the tribal leader. Thangalaan is a visual spectacle and GV Prakash Kumar's music ups the ante.
According to the film's director, Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan is based on a true story and is an attempt to pay an ode to a marginalised section of society that never got its due. Interestingly, this is the first time that the Kaala director and Ponniyin Selvan actor are coming together for a film. He had shared on his social media handle, "Only those who dare to die get to live out here. "
The film stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathi, and Daniel Caltagirone, to name a few. While cinematography is by A Kishor Kumar, editing is by Selva RK. Thangalaan is bankrolled by Studio Green and Neelam Productions.