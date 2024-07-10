Thangalaan trailer drops; Vikram calls it 'sacrifice, sweat and bloodshed'

Vikram plays a tribal leader from the Kolar Gold Field who later tries to revolt against the British when they try to take away the gold.

Going by the trailer, the film will delve into the oppression of a tribal community, which the British try to rope in to extract gold from KGF. While initially they decide to help the British, it soon leads to a massive crisis within the community, including the arrival of a sorceress. Vikram seems fierce as the tribal leader. Thangalaan is a visual spectacle and GV Prakash Kumar's music ups the ante.