Sanjay Dutt joins Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in 'Housefull 5'

Actor Sanjay Dutt has joined the cast of the upcoming film Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. This installment will be entirely shot on a cruise ship and features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan. Notably, Housefull 5 is the first Hindi cinema franchise to reach its fifth chapter.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, the film is set for a theatrical release on June 6, 2025.

Sanjay Dutt expressed his excitement about the project and his long-standing relationship with Sajid Nadiadwala: “I’ve known Sajid since his early days as an assistant. It's been incredible to witness his growth into one of the top producers in our industry. Sajid feels like family to me, and our bond has only strengthened over the years. I'm excited to work with him again on Housefull 5 and look forward to many more collaborations in the future.”

Sajid Nadiadwala shared similar sentiments, "Sanjay Dutt has felt like family from the very start of my journey. Beyond being one of the most legendary superstars ever, he embodies qualities that make him one of the best people I've had the privilege to work with. With Housefull 5, we embark on another thrilling adventure, celebrating laughter, love, and the timeless joy of cinema together.”