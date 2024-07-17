Road trips can heal everything, at least that’s what these super popular films seem to tell us!

Wild Wild Punjab, the ultimate breakup road trip is now streaming exclusively on Netflix and so is Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara on its 13th anniversary! But here are five road trip movies that you can also check out to revive that passion for the outdoors, getting away and just leaving it all behind to go explore life!
Dhak Dhak
A unique road trip film which features four women, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi who set out for a road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world on their bikes on a journey of self-discovery. The road trip shows the various aspects of these women’s lives, their struggles, aspirations and achievements.
Language: Hindi | Streaming on: Netflix and JioCinema
Dil Chahta Hai
The OG iconic road trip film that inspired every ’90s friend group to head to Goa! Join Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna as they embark on a journey that tests their friendship and explores life's complexities. With memorable dialogues, picturesque locations and soulful music, this timeless film perfectly portrays camaraderie and adventure.
Language: Hindi | Streaming on: Netflix
Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi
This is a thrilling road adventure of Kasi and Suni, journeying from Kerala to Nagaland. Along the way, they face bandits, join a surfing festival and rescue a girl during a riot. With romance, danger, friendship and love, it’s a ride you won’t forget!
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Gaalipata
The plot revolves around three friends, weary of city life, who escape to a picturesque hill station to unwind at one of their family homes. Amidst the stunning scenery, they have the time of their lives and find romance with the three charming daughters of an avid hunter. Full of fun, adventure and unexpected love, this story promises an enchanting and delightful experience that will make you fall in love with the characters and their journey.
Language: Kannada | Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar
Magalir Mattum
A comedy-drama movie which brings you the heartwarming story of three school friends reuniting after 38 years, overcoming the pressures from the men in their lives. Produced by Suriya with music by Ghibran, it was released on 15 September 2017 to positive reviews. Jyothika, Urvashi and Bhanupriya received acclaim, with Jyothika earning a Best Actress nomination.
Language: Tamil | Streaming on: Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video