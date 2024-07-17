SIIMA nominations are out for the 2023 calendar year… Dasara (Telugu), Jailer (Tamil), Kaatera (Kannada) and 2018 (Malayalam) are in the lead…

South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is back with its 12th Edition to celebrate the best of South Indian cinema. SIIMA aims to be a true reflection of South Indian cinema and connects the global South Indian film fans to South Indian film stars. SIIMA 2024 has just announced the nominations from the films released in the 2023 calendar year. This year, SIIMA 2024 will be held in Dubai on September 14 & 15. Brinda Prasad Adusumilli, chairperson of SIIMA has announced the SIIMA Nominations for the films released in 2023. “Over the last couple of years the South Indian film makers have broke the language barrier and have produced national hits by making regional the new national,” says Brinda as we catch up with her.
Dasara (Telugu), Jailer (Tamil), Kaatera (Kannada) and 2018 (Malayalam) are leading the SIIMA nominations in most of the popular categories. In Telugu, Dasara directed by Srikanth Odela — starring Nani and Keerthi Suresh — is leading with 11 nominations, while Hi Nanna — starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur follows closely with 10 nominations. In Tamil, Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar — starring Rajinikanth is leading with 11 nominations; while Maamannan starring Udhayanidhi Stalin and Keerthy Suresh follows closely with 9 Nominations. In Kannada, Kaatera directed by Tharun Sudhir — starring Darshan is leading with 8 nominations; while Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A, starring Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth follows closely with 7 Nominations. In Malayalam, 2018 directed by Jude Anthany Joseph — starring Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali is leading with 8 nominations; while Kaathal — The Core, starring Mammootty and Jyothika follows closely with 7 Nominations.
The winners will be chosen by an online voting system. Fans can vote for their favorite stars and movies on www.siima.in and on the Facebook page of SIIMA.
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress