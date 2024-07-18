Aneek Chaudhuri’s The Zebras: Dark Start, starring Priyanka Sarkar, to premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Filmmaker Aneek Chaudhuri’s film The Zebras: Dark Start, is set to make its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) this August. This film, which delves into the profound implications of artificial intelligence, promises to captivate audiences with its thought-provoking narrative and stellar performances led by actor Priyanka Sarkar.
A gripping tale, the film explores the intersection of technology and humanity, set in a not-so-distant future, portraying a world where artificial intelligence has seamlessly integrated into everyday life. The narrative follows the journey of its protagonist, portrayed by actor Sharib Hashmi, who grapples with the moral and ethical dilemmas posed by AI. Actors Priyanka Sarkar and Usha Banerjee deliver compelling performances, adding depth and nuance to the film's complex characters.
The film’s title symbolizes the beginning of an uncharted era, much like the unique and unpredictable stripes of a zebra. This metaphor is central to the film’s exploration of the unpredictable consequences of AI on human existence.
"The Zebras: Dark Start is not just a film; it's a reflection of our times. As we stand on the brink of a technological revolution, it is imperative to ask ourselves the tough questions about the future we are shaping. Through this film, I wanted to explore the intricate dance between progress and ethics, innovation and humanity," says Aneek.
Chaudhuri, known for his unique storytelling approach, combines a poignant narrative with striking visuals to create a cinematic experience that lingers long after the credits roll. His previous works have garnered international acclaim, and this film too is poised to continue this legacy.