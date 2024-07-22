Fan page reveals Priyanka Chopra's Mohawk look from 'The Bluff'

Right after the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Priyanka Chopra headed to Australia, to shoot for her next film, The Bluff. She even posted on her social media how she celebrated her birthday on the sets of the film. The Bluff is a period drama set in the 1800s, directed by Frank E. Flowers, in which the actress is set to play the role of a female pirate, Ercell.

The actress often shares new updates on her shooting schedule and behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the set. Recently, some pictures from the set of The Bluff have surfaced on the internet and are gaining wide attention on social media. In the pictures shared by a fan account dedicated to Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, the actress can be seen in the middle of a sequence on a pirate ship wearing an armour and holding a sword, in full combat mode. However, it's the Mohawk hairstyle sported by Priyanka Chopra which has caught the eye of the audience and is creating a buzz.