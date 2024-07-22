Fan page reveals Priyanka Chopra's Mohawk look from 'The Bluff'

Right after the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Priyanka Chopra headed to Australia, to shoot for her next film, The Bluff. She even posted on her social media how she celebrated her birthday on the sets of the film. The Bluff is a period drama set in the 1800s, directed by Frank E. Flowers, in which the actress is set to play the role of a female pirate, Ercell.
The actress often shares new updates on her shooting schedule and behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the set. Recently, some pictures from the set of The Bluff have surfaced on the internet and are gaining wide attention on social media. In the pictures shared by a fan account dedicated to Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, the actress can be seen in the middle of a sequence on a pirate ship wearing an armour and holding a sword, in full combat mode. However, it's the Mohawk hairstyle sported by Priyanka Chopra which has caught the eye of the audience and is creating a buzz.
Fans are excited for her new look, but it is yet to be confirmed if it's a bold haircut or prosthetics. Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the web series Citadel, alongside Richard Madden. The series became Prime Video's second most-watched new original series outside the US and the fourth most-watched worldwide.
In her upcoming projects, she will be seen in Heads of State, beside John Cena and Idris Elba. Apart from this, she will also be a part of Farhan Akhtar's next directorial, Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
