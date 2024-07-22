'Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli' trailer is here; 'RRR' director says he is a slave only to his story

The trailer for the upcoming documentary Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli was unveiled on Monday, showcasing members of the Indian film industry both praising and critiquing Rajamouli's intense work ethic.

The trailer opens with Rajamouli himself stating, "I want to tell an incredible story. I want people to get invested in the movie." This is followed by Jr NTR, star of RRR, who declares, "This person is born to make movies. He is born to tell stories that haven’t been told."

Baahubali actor Prabhas describes Rajamouli as "a mad person, that's all," emphasising his creative brilliance. In a surprising cameo, Canadian filmmaker James Cameron praises Rajamouli, asserting that he has earned the respect to work on any project and with anyone he chooses.