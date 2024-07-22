'Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli' trailer is here; 'RRR' director says he is a slave only to his story

The trailer for the upcoming documentary Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli was unveiled on Monday, showcasing members of the Indian film industry both praising and critiquing Rajamouli's intense work ethic.
The trailer opens with Rajamouli himself stating, "I want to tell an incredible story. I want people to get invested in the movie." This is followed by Jr NTR, star of RRR, who declares, "This person is born to make movies. He is born to tell stories that haven’t been told."
Baahubali actor Prabhas describes Rajamouli as "a mad person, that's all," emphasising his creative brilliance. In a surprising cameo, Canadian filmmaker James Cameron praises Rajamouli, asserting that he has earned the respect to work on any project and with anyone he chooses.
Another RRR star, Ram Charan, expresses amazement when he watches Rajamouli’s films and sees himself in them. However, collaborators also candidly discuss the downsides of working with Rajamouli, particularly his obsession with storytelling and creating grand action spectacles.
Ram Charan recounts instances of microphones breaking on set due to Rajamouli's intense focus on the creative process. Jr NTR adds that at times, Rajamouli seems devoid of empathy, calling him a madman and stating that arguing with him is futile.
The trailer concludes with Rajamouli asserting that the only thing he is a slave to is the story he tells. Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli is set to premiere on Netflix on August 2.