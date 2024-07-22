Shoojit Sircar gets elected as jury for short film competition at IFFM 2024

One of the most revered filmmakers of this generation, Shoojit Sircar has been elected as a judge and jury for the annual short film competition at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024. This marks the first time that Shoojit will serve as a judge and jury member for this section of the festival.

Sircar, who won the Best Director award at IFFM 2022 for his acclaimed film Sardar Udham Singh, has been a significant part of the festival over the years. His contributions to Indian cinema have earned him numerous accolades and widespread recognition.

Sircar expressed his excitement about this new role, and said, “I am delighted to join as judge for the short film competition at IFFM 2024. I am looking forward to experiencing the diverse storytelling and innovative filmmaking that the festival is known for. Short films forms the core essence of filmmaking, it gives young voices an opportunity to express themselves in the most unique forms of storytelling. I have been a huge fan of short films, as they truly highlight the landscape and emotions of an entire generation, truly celebrate diversity and is one of the most level playing formats where raw young talent can be discovered”.

The IFFM 2024 short film competition has attracted some of the best talents from across the two countries over the year making it one of the key highlights of the festival over these years. IFFM 2024 is set to take place between August 15-25, and is set for celebrate the best in Indian cinema over the last year with its highlight on diversity. IFFM is the largest celebration of Indian cinema on foreign soil and has won multiple awards for its numerous achievements.