Arjun Rampal joins cast of ‘Rana Naidu’ for an explosive second season

Rana Naidu, a crime drama series, revolves around the life of the titular character, Rana Naidu, a fixer who handles the murky problems of the rich and famous in Mumbai. Rana, played by Rana Daggubati, is a go-to problem solver for the city's elite, dealing with scandals, legal issues and other crises that require discretion and quick resolution. It also delves into Rana's complicated family dynamics, particularly his strained relationship with his father, Naga Naidu, portrayed by Venkatesh Daggubati. Naga, who has his own criminal background, returns to Rana's life after being released from prison, leading to intense family conflicts and emotional confrontations.

Adding to the electrifying ensemble, Bollywood heartthrob Arjun Rampal joins the stellar cast, including the dynamic duo Rana and Naga Naidu, portrayed by real-life uncle-nephew pair Rana and Venkatesh. Rampal, known for his brooding charisma, promises to elevate the series to new heights. The buzz surrounding Rampal’s character is building, with fans eagerly speculating about his impact on the intricate web of family feuds and power struggles. The suspense is riveting as the plot thickens.