Happy birthday Goutam Ghose: Five must-watch documentaries by the maestro

As Goutam Ghose turns 74, we celebrate not only his renowned feature films but also his lesser-known yet profoundly impactful documentaries. A stalwart of Indian cinema, Goutam has an impressive body of work in documentary filmmaking that reflects his keen observation, sensitivity and deep understanding of socio-political issues. Here are five must-watch documentaries by Goutam Ghose that prove his prowess in storytelling.
Ghose's first major documentary, Hungry Autumn, delves into the Bengal famine of 1974. The documentary, made with the Joris Ivens Collective, provides a stark analysis of how famines occur and their devastating effects on both rural and urban populations. It was one of the first Indian documentaries to face censorship and received the Main Award at the Oberhausen Film Festival. The film is an exploration of survival on the margins of society – a theme the director would continue to explore in his later works.
Beyond the Himalayas is a captivating five-part series documenting a 12,000 km journey across Central Asia, led by Akhil Bakshi. Produced by Michael Haggiag, the series explores India's ancient academic and cultural links with the region. This documentary stands out for its breathtaking visuals and insightful portrayal of the diverse cultures and landscapes of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Chinese Turkestan (Xinjiang) and Tibet.
Goutam Ghose spent eight years, from 1997 to 2004, following Jyoti Basu, the longest-serving Chief Minister of an Indian state, for the documentary Journey with Jyoti Basu. This film provides an in-depth look at the erstwhile chief minister's life – from his childhood in Bangladesh and student days in London to his political career in Kolkata. The documentary offers a unique perspective on the politician's personal and political journey, making it a significant piece of work in Goutam's documentary repertoire.
In The Magic of Making, Goutam Ghose explores the life and work of KG Subramanyan, a leading figure in modern Indian art. Produced under the ‘Great Masters’ series by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), this documentary weaves around a long conversation with the artist, exploring his thoughts and creative process. The film delves into Subramanyan's intellectual development, his involvement in the freedom movement, his studies in Britain, and his influential roles in Baroda and Shantiniketan.
This documentary offers an insightful look at the High Court in Calcutta, with a script by Jagannath Guha and narration by Aparna Sen and Jagannath Guha. Goutam captured the architectural beauty and historical significance of this judicial institution, shedding light on its role in the Indian legal system. The film stands out for its detailed portrayal of the court's inner workings and the people who bring it to life.