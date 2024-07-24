Happy birthday Goutam Ghose: Five must-watch documentaries by the maestro

Ghose's first major documentary, Hungry Autumn, delves into the Bengal famine of 1974. The documentary, made with the Joris Ivens Collective, provides a stark analysis of how famines occur and their devastating effects on both rural and urban populations. It was one of the first Indian documentaries to face censorship and received the Main Award at the Oberhausen Film Festival. The film is an exploration of survival on the margins of society – a theme the director would continue to explore in his later works.