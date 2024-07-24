Rohit Shetty dismisses shift to art films, stays true to mainstream cinema

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, celebrated for his commercial entertainers, has affirmed his satisfaction with mainstream commercial cinema and expressed no interest in venturing into more middle-of-the-road films in the future.

Rohit, who frequently collaborates with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, boasts an impressive lineup of blockbusters. His successful franchise, Golmaal, allowed audiences to see Ajay's comic side for the first time in 2006, a departure from his traditionally intense roles.

The director's filmography also includes the acclaimed cop universe with hits like Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi and the eagerly anticipated Singham Again.

In addition, he has twice teamed up with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan for the commercially successful Chennai Express and Dilwale.

When asked if he would consider shifting to more intense or art-driven cinema in the future, Rohit told a news agency, “I’m happy in the kind of space I’m working in. Jis tarah ki films main banata hoon (the type of movies I am making now), I really enjoy putting them together. These demarcations of commercial cinema or arthouse cinema are given by the audience and the critics.”

He further added, “It’s not our job as filmmakers to make these demarcations, cinema is cinema. You make the kind of cinema that you identify with. Cinema is more than 100 years old now, and there’s a space for every kind of filmmaker to tell their story. That’s the beauty of cinema.”

Meanwhile, Rohit is set to return as the host for the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality television show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The new season will soon premiere on Colours channel.