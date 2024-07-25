EXCLUSIVE: Megha Mukherjee on making her debut with ‘Suchana’
Young, talented and versatile, Megha Mukherjee wears many caps. The vocalist who is already known for having voiced for daily soaps and worked in jingles for India and Bangladesh takes on a new role as an actor with her debut movie Suchana- the Beginning releasing in theatres tomorrow. Directed and produced by Pausali Sengupta, Suchana is an interesting journey of a youngster to explore herself through life experiences. We speak to Megha on playing Sumi in her debut, continuing her passion as a musician and much more.
Excerpts:
What made you say ‘yes’ to Suchana?
Sumi, my character is all of 19 years old. She has her own independent perspective of life. Gen Z and Gen X will be able to relate very well with the movie and the characters because a lot of things are happening in their lives which have been highlighted in this movie. So, why do the movie, because I can relate to it a lot.
How did you step into your character?
It’s a very family –oriented story. There, I can relate a lot. Maybe a lot has happened in Sumi’s life but still she is eager to live life on her own terms. Pausali maam has briefed us so well and as much as I could take it through my thought process in terms of understanding the character, I have tried my best. That helped me a lot to get into my character.
Tell us about your shooting days in Sikkim.
It was a lot of fun because the whole team was there. When you talk of the cold, you can say we shivered and shot in -2 degrees. When we weren’t shooting we used to sing a lot and play Antakshari.
You are a trained vocalist. Tell us about your music journey.
I have been learning music since I was three years old. But the love towards the art developed much later when I was in standard VII or VIII. That was when I thought that it can be pursued as a career. In fact I started live performances from classes V or VI. In 2020, I met Debojyoti Mishra in 2020 and started working with him since 2021. I went to learn from him, he liked my voice and then started work on Bengali commercials, advertisement etc.
From a Psychology major to becoming an actress, how has the journey been?
Not just a Psychology major, it’s a journey from being a vocalist to an actor! But you know, no matter whatever the academic background, it is equally important to have a literary or music background, the observation power to understand other people and ourselves; that helps a lot. And of course reading books, it is the ultimate source of knowledge.
What is your major take away from the film?
Since it’s my debut film everything was very new for me, right from the camera to getting myself involved with my character. I have learnt a lot and am still in the process of learning.