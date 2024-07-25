Keanu Reeves reflects on 25 years of 'The Matrix', says the film changed his life

Renowned actor Keanu Reeves recently experienced a profound emotional moment while reflecting on the 25th anniversary of his iconic film, The Matrix. Known for his tough-guy roles, Keanu displayed a vulnerable side as he opened up about the film's enduring impact.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Keanu paused for a heartfelt 20 seconds, visibly moved by the film's significance, as reported by a popular media source. He expressed his gratitude for the film's transformative influence on his life and the lives of countless fans worldwide.

“The Matrix changed my life, and then over these years, it’s changed so many other people’s lives in really positive and great ways,” Keanu shared emotionally. “As an artiste, you hope for that when you get to do a film or tell a story," he added.

The actor continued, his voice filled with emotion, “So when you say these years, the amount of people that I have met who have said to me and been touched by The Matrix in such a positive way… It’s the best,” as per the source.

The Matrix catapulted him to global superstardom, solidifying his status as an action movie icon. Keanu, at the time, was already a rising star with films like Speed and Point Break. Written and directed by the Wachowskis - Lana and Lily Wachowski - The Matrix has attained a cult classic status in the genre of sci-fi and continues to inspire filmmakers in their journey of producing films under this genre.