Tracing the journey of Rahul Bose through his most impactful screen portrayals

Directed by Aparna Sen, The Japanese Wife tells the unique love story of Snehamoy Chatterjee and his Japanese pen friend Miyage, whom he marries through letters. Rahul Bose’s portrayal of Snehamoy, a simple school teacher in a rural Bengal village, is tender and heartfelt. His ability to convey the depth of a long-distance relationship solely through letters and his interactions with his surroundings is truly remarkable.