Exclusive: Bonny Sengupta on playing the titular character in 'Robin’s Kitchen'
Bonny Sengupta plays Robin in Bappa’s romantic thriller film Robin’s Kitchen and stars opposite Priyanka Sarkar. Robin is a young, middle class guy who is setting up his own café. He is an introvert and a little mysterious. As the film released recently, we spoke to Bonny about his work in Robin's Kitchen movie and upcoming works. Excerpts:
What drew you to the script?
I have always loved thrillers and there is this thrill element in the film. I liked the story and the script. It was short and tight, but something that I would love to listen to or watch at the theatres.
We see you exploring a genre you haven't pursued before. Is Bonny becoming choosy with scripts?
A time comes when you start becoming particular about choosing scripts. I have reached that point, I feel. Out of the 30-40 films I have done, right now I feel that I have looked the same in almost 20 of them. I couldn’t differentiate between the characters. So, I think it’s better to start being particular about choosing scripts now and decide on the characters that I want to work on.
What other genres/characters do you look forward to working on?
I think films that are not fully commercial or parallel — something like 3 Idiots or Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani — that are entertaining, fun to watch, relevant and I think films like these should be done more in our industry. And maybe an action film, which I haven’t done in a while.
What kind of a film watcher are you?
I love watching all kinds of films, but my personal favourites would be the superhero films and animated films. Avengers is my all time favourite movie to watch!
When do we get to watch you on web shows?
I am in talks with a few OTT platforms but nothing is confirmed as of yet. Things are getting stuck somewhere or the other. But whenever I choose an OTT project, it has to be memorable; somewhere I can perform well and where I can show myself in a different avatar.
What are you shooting for right now?
I have been shooting an Odia film called Ajira Rebati, and it was a great experience.
Upcoming projects?
Hungama Dot Com, Ayu Rekha, Aarai Chal and Dear Diary are all lined up.
Do we get to see another grand Tolly celeb wedding any time soon?
Haha, no plans yet. Right now, I am building my dream home. Once Koushani and I fix something, we shall definitely let you know!