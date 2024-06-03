'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage' trailer gets dropped, promises love, laughter, and chaos!

Family entertainer Luv Ki Arrange Marriage trailer was dropped today by the makers and the multi-starrer film promises to take audiences on a delightfully chaotic ride through the world of arranged marriages and unconventional love stories.

Starring Sunny Singh, Avneet Kaur, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Rajpal Yadav, the trailer gives a glimpse into the hilarious chaos that follows when a young couple finds themselves caught in the middle of their parents' unexpected love triangle. Witness the rollercoaster of laughter, heart-warming moments, and a fresh take on the age-old concept of arranged marriages in Luv Ki Arrange Marriage premiering on June 14 on ZEE5!

Luv Ki Arrange Marriage kicks off with a traditional arranged marriage setup where a young couple, played by Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur, meet for a potential match. However, their initial encounter is marred by clashes and differences. Unexpectedly, amid the tension, they begin developing feelings for each other. Just as they plan to reveal their newfound love to their families, a twist unfolds – Sunny's widowed father, played by Annu Kapoor, finds himself smitten by Avneet's single mother, played by Supriya Pathak.

Adding more chaos to the mix, Rajpal Yadav is madly in love with Supriya Pathak. The young couple now finds themselves entangled in a whirlwind of a love story spanning decades, as they navigate their parents' unexpected romance while trying to secure their own. But the question remains, will Sunny and Avneet get married, or will they have to sacrifice their love for their parents?

Director Ishrat Khan comments, "The announcement of Luv Ki Arrange Marriage on ZEE5 has already generated tremendous excitement, and the trailer is just a glimpse into the endless laughter and madness that awaits audiences. With this amazing cast and a truly unique storyline, we've crafted a one-of-a-kind romantic comedy that will leave viewers in splits while also tugging at their heartstrings. There's so much more in store, and I can't wait for everyone to embark on this hilarious, fun-filled ride when the film premieres."

Supriya Pathak says, "I am someone who loves comedy and enjoys making people laugh through relatable nuances, and hence I'm truly excited to present Luv Ki Arrange Marriage to our audiences. This film is an interesting fusion of love, comedy, and drama, capturing the chaos that unfolds when generations collide.

The trailer just gives you a taste of the madness in store. It was an absolute delight to work with comedy icons like Rajpal Yadav and Annu Kapoor on this project. We had so much fun during the shoot, and I'm confident that the audiences will love the magic we've created together. This family drama will have nonstop laughter!"