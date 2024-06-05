Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sarfira’ to release on July 12

Akshay Kumar is back again with this new film next film to entertain his fans. His upcoming movie Sarfira finally gets a release date. The film narrates the interesting tale of a young man, a common man who dares to dream. The movie promises to be an exhilarating cinematic experience for the audience.

Sarfira boasts of a stellar ensemble cast where apart from Akshay Kumar, one can see the talented Radhika Madan and the legendary Paresh Rawal. It all comes together under the vigilant direction of National Award-winner Sudha Kongara.