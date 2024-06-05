Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sarfira’ to release on July 12

Akshay Kumar is back again with this new film next film to entertain his fans. His upcoming movie Sarfira finally gets a release date. The film narrates the interesting tale of a young man, a common man who dares to dream. The movie promises to be an exhilarating cinematic experience for the audience.
Sarfira boasts of a stellar ensemble cast where apart from Akshay Kumar, one can see the talented Radhika Madan and the legendary Paresh Rawal. It all comes together under the vigilant direction of National Award-winner Sudha Kongara.
Apart from a very intriguing and versatile star cast Sarfira also has a magical soundscape which is composed by well-known composers GV Prakash Kumar, Tanishk Bagchi and Suhit Abhyankar. The album features songs in the melodious voice of Shreya Ghoshal, Mika Singh and Neeti Mohan.
Suha Kongara expresses her excitement by saying, “With Sarfira, we have aimed to craft a musical marvel that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impact on the viewers’ hearts. The soundtrack is diverse and will connect with fans across segments.”
With the coming together of musical geniuses, legendary and versatile actors and a National Award-winning director, Sarfira has already started creating ripples among netizens since its announcement and now with a release date in sight has piqued the audience’s excitement to see their favourite hero back on-screen again.
Sarfira is presented by Cape of Good Films in association with 2D Entertainment and produced by Abundantia Entertainment.
The film is scheduled to release worldwide on July 12.