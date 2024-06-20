Actors Mimi Chakraborty & Shakib Khan set the charts ablaze with the song 'Dushtu Kokil'

Dance number of the year, Dushtu Kokil, from the upcoming film Toofan featuring actors Mimi Chakraborty and Shakib Khan, has been released today, and fans are absolutely thrilled.

Glimpses of the song featured in the trailer had already created a massive buzz among music lovers, and the full version lives up to the hype.

Marking the first collaboration between Mimi Chakraborty and Shakib Khan, Dushtu Kokil is now streaming on all major music platforms. The song features vocals by Kona and Akassh, with lyrics, and music by Akassh.