Actors Mimi Chakraborty & Shakib Khan set the charts ablaze with the song 'Dushtu Kokil'

Dance number of the year, Dushtu Kokil, from the upcoming film Toofan featuring actors Mimi Chakraborty and Shakib Khan, has been released today, and fans are absolutely thrilled.
Glimpses of the song featured in the trailer had already created a massive buzz among music lovers, and the full version lives up to the hype.
Marking the first collaboration between Mimi Chakraborty and Shakib Khan, Dushtu Kokil is now streaming on all major music platforms. The song features vocals by Kona and Akassh, with lyrics, and music by Akassh.
The song’s catchy and irresistible quality has everyone grooving to the beat. The innovative musical compositions, along with the use of various instruments, have given the track significant scope and impact.
The movie is directed by Raihan Rafi and stars apart from Shakib Khan and Mimi Chakraborty, Nabila as well. Toofan is expected to win hearts across borders, especially in epar Bangla and opar Bangla with its renowned cast comprising mega actors of Bangladesh and Kolkata. It has been jointly produced by Mahendra Soni, Shahriar Shakeel and Redoan Rony who unanimously believe that Shakib Khan’s popularity will drive the movie to newer heights along with the combined talent of all other actors and crew. Another reason to look forward to it is the portrayal of Khan in a never before seen avatar. It is directed by Raihan Rafi who expresses that, “Toofan will redefine Bengali cinema on a global scale, marking it as a pivotal moment in the industry's evolution”.
Toofan will be released in July.