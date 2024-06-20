Actress Rachna Gupta takes us through her life after 'Laapataa Ladies'

For Rachna Gupta, who was seen in the quietly impactful role of Poonam — the young daughter-in-law leading a lonely life of a housewife in wait for her husband who's working in the city — becoming an actor was no accident; it unfolded as a profound exploration of self.

It all started with her involvement in AAGHAAZ at DAV College in Chandigarh. "Alongside that, my studies in Psychology deepened my understanding of human behaviour, enriching my performances with layers of authenticity," she recalls. The combination of theory and practice ignited a profound passion in Rachna and led her to the National School of Drama in New Delhi, where she underwent rigorous training in acting.

"Acting, for me, is about stepping into my own truth. Acting is not just what I do; it is who I am. power of passion and the beauty of self-expression," says Rachna. We speak with her about the film and her journey ahead.