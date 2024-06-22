Thalapathy Vijay celebrates 50th birthday with a viral video from The GOAT team

Thalapathy Vijay turns 50 today, and the team behind his upcoming film, GOAT, has now dropped a brand new birthday video, which has taken the internet by storm.
In the video, which was released at midnight, has Vijay in a dual avatar and engaged in some heavy-duty action. One of the scenes in which Vijay is seen riding a bike with his lookalike is too cool to miss!
The film's director, Venkat Prabhu, shared the same on his social media handle and wrote, "Happy birthday to THE GOAT @actorvijay na Love u na See you tomorrow #GOATBdayShots #HBDThalapathyVijay (sic)."
The shoot for the film is going on at a brisk pace. Meanwhile, the team is all set to drop the second single sung by Vijay himself.
The film's producer, Archana Kalpathi, shared the same on her social media handle and penned, "Oru chinna treat ♥️#TheGoatSecondSingle #ChinnaChinnaKangal is releasing tomorrow at 6 PM Yes!! Indha paadalai paadiyavar…@actorvijay Sir A @vp_offl Hero #TheGreatestOfAllTime #KalpathiSAghoram #KalpathiSGanesh @agsentertainment #GOAT @thisisysr @archanakalpathi @aishkalpathi @TSeries (sic)."
The film is all set to release on September 5, 2024.