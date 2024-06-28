Aishwarya Sushmita opens up about her journey in Bad Cop and working with Anurag Kashyap

As a teenager, Aishwarya Sushmita never imagined in her wildest dreams that one day she would go on to set the ramp on fire and eventually face the arc lights. “I was a nerd who wore oversized glasses and studied philosophy. Modelling was a major shot in the arm for bolstering my confidence. When you walk in front of thousands of people, it gives you immense confidence and makes you love yourself. It also turned into a stepping stone for films, as I met many casting directors during my stint.”

The model-turned-actress was recently seen in Bad Cop, a crime thriller streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in which she shares screen space with Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah. The actor, who plays con artist Kiki, tells us that the character helped prove her versatility as an actress.

“Con artists are a rarity on screen. Kiki stood out to me because she has an emotional narrative as well. She believes that Arjun (Gulshan) is her saviour and partner in crime. She leaves no stone unturned to protect her loved ones. There’s an amalgamation of emotions in her character, which was intriguing to me.”

The actor, who has also worked in shows like Special Ops 1.5 and Khakee, says that preparing for the role was no cakewalk. “I had watched Jennifer Lawrence in American Hustle and Margot Robbie in Focus. We had many rehearsals. Since the show was packed with action sequences, I had to prepare for that as well.”

Sharing her experience working with Anurag Kashyap, Aishwarya says, “I’ve grown up watching his films and have always wanted to work under his direction. I was lucky to be his co-actor. He comes with a wealth of knowledge. He said that my eyes were very expressive, and it gave a relatively newcomer like me a major fillip, confidence, and validation. Gulshan, on the other hand, was very grounded. I was a tad too excited about all the sequences, and he was quite practical as he comes with a bit of experience. I spent more than 20 days shooting with him, and we had a lot of fun.”

She states that OTT platforms are doing a phenomenal job when it comes to tapping talent. “We live in a time where we are constantly hustling. So, when you have the privilege to sit in your comfort zone and watch a variety of content, why not? We are content-hungry people. Actors, who did not get the opportunity to be launched in cinema, and directors, who had a lot of ideas and stories but didn’t get the platform to prove their mettle, can explore the option. OTT has not just benefited actors, but directors, producers, and people involved in every aspect of filmmaking.”

The actor says that she is open to playing a wide variety of roles, as she doesn’t want to get typecast. “As audiences, we love to watch relatable stories and connect with stories that have some sort of emotion. I want to test the waters in as many genres as possible, including psychological thrillers. I have also been told that my face would suit a period character, so why not?”

