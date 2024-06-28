Rafiath Rashid Mithila and Jeetu Kamal on their roles in 'Aranyar Prachin Probad'

A

Mithila: I have essayed the role of a nurse in the movie. On face value, she is a nurse but she has a background story and many layers to her character that unfolds slowly throughout the narrative. Since it’s a thriller, in the end there are quite a few surprises. The character is quite important and pivotal in the movie and that is why I essayed the part.

Jeetu: My character Aranya was an aspiring cricketer with sportsmanship in his personality who pursues medicine. But such are the circumstances created that he has to dive deep into some mysterious incidents. Also, the doctor ego in him works when he finds out that another doctor has been killed by someone. That is when he starts unraveling the mystery though unwilling and unconsciously but since he is able to do it, it seems as if he is a detective. This is what excited me towards the role.