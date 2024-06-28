Rafiath Rashid Mithila and Jeetu Kamal on their roles in 'Aranyar Prachin Probad'
What happens when the mystery of a doctor’s death starts unfolding and unimaginable secrets are revealed one after the other? Such is the premise of debutant director Dulal Dey’s upcoming thriller movie Aranyar Prachin Probad which stars Rafiath Rashid Mithila and Jeetu Kamal in leading roles.
Kamal who rose to fame with Anik Dutta’s Aparajito will be seen donning the hat of the ‘reluctant’ detective in the movie. Mithila who has made a mark for herself in Bangladeshi and Bengali content will essay an interesting character as well. We catch up with the actors to know more about their characters in the movie, defining modern day detectives, their journey in acting and more.
Excerpts…
Tell us about your roles in the film and what made you say yes to it.
Mithila: I have essayed the role of a nurse in the movie. On face value, she is a nurse but she has a background story and many layers to her character that unfolds slowly throughout the narrative. Since it’s a thriller, in the end there are quite a few surprises. The character is quite important and pivotal in the movie and that is why I essayed the part.
Jeetu: My character Aranya was an aspiring cricketer with sportsmanship in his personality who pursues medicine. But such are the circumstances created that he has to dive deep into some mysterious incidents. Also, the doctor ego in him works when he finds out that another doctor has been killed by someone. That is when he starts unraveling the mystery though unwilling and unconsciously but since he is able to do it, it seems as if he is a detective. This is what excited me towards the role.
How would you perceive a female/new-age detective today?
Mithila: I wish somebody would write the character of a female detective in the first place. Are there many women detectives? There is Enola Holmes but that is a side character in Sherlock Holmes. It is unfortunate to think that only men can portray detectives. I believe a female detective would be more successful because women are more observant and they have a better sixth sense.
Jeetu: Just having a strong nose for mysteries, being tall, etc are not the parameters of being a detective today. Say, as Eken babu, Anirban [ Chakrabarti] Da is beautifully essaying the character. Detectives should have eyes that speak. It’s not that you have to be real sharp and on the lines of Feluda. Feluda has been made into a benchmark. Also, Mitin Mashi is there and Bollywood, there are some roles.
Mithila: Like police officers…
Jeetu: Yes police officers. I think if the focus is on the story it would be better. I have seen some amazing content in Bangladeshi natoks (tele-plays). Aynabaji is there, what a concept!
What do you keep in mind while selecting a role?
Mithila: I think whether it is adding any value to my array of work or if my audience and I are getting anything new from the character.
Jeetu: It’s nice to play different characters to break the monotony. Also, does it excite me when I read it? If I don’t like it then I will not be a part of the film.
Mithila, how do you balance your profession and acting careers?
I have a full-time profession. After that if some character excites me only then do I take time out for it. And for that also I have to take time out during weekends or holidays or take leave. That is why the character has to be really compelling to make me want to do it. Yes, balance might be difficult at times but I like working.
Jeetu, can we expect you to explore OTT and national platforms?
Yes. I have got lots of offers from Mumbai. If I feel that I am fit for the role then I will go for it.
How would you reflect on your journey as an actor?
Mithila: I have been working for a long time, it’s very difficult to summarise but yes, it has been quite versatile and exciting. But I am looking forward to more excitement in the future.
Jeetu: I just started so how can I define it now? There’s a long way to go. But my career and life are very colourful.
Upcoming works?
Mithila: It’s very difficult for me to say because I work selectively. At the moment I have a web series Baaji streaming on Chorki and some other works which are in the pipeline to be released.
Jeetu: Right now, I’m still mesmerised in Aranyer Prachin Probad
Aranyar Prachin Probad will hit the theatres on July 5.