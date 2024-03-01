Kunal Kemmu directorial Madgaon Express cast unveiled

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, the creative force behind numerous blockbuster hits, has unveiled the cast for its highly anticipated project Madgaon Express directed by Kunal Kemmu, with a sneak peek that promises a journey filled with laughter and introduces us to the dynamic trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, collaborating for the first time ever. The video begins with showcasing these power packed performers in their memorable OTT avatars - Divyenndu as everyone’s beloved Munna Bhai, Avinash Tiwary as the daring Dara, and Pratik Gandhi as the charismatic Harshad Mehta.

But hold on tight, because a blast of excitement transforms them into their quirky Madgaon Express characters, introducing Divyenndu as Dodo, Pratik Gandhi as Pinku and Avinash as Ayush. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles.

Madgaon Express follows the journey of three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track. From the creators of hits like Fukrey, Rock On, and Don, Madgaon Express marks the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu. Along with the cast announcement, the makers have also revealed that the trailer of the film will be released on March 5, 2024, stay tuned!

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne.... lag gaye apne," Madgaon Express is all set to hit theatres on March 22.