Chhaya Kadam’s ‘gangster’ look revealed from Madgaon Express
Here’s the latest news from Madgaon Express where the makers unveil the look of Kanchan Kombdi aka Chhaya Kadam, the Lady Gangster from the film which is slated for a release on March 22, 2024.
The recent video teaser drop on Excel entertainment’s official social media has taken the anticipation for the movie a notch above. The reveal of the charismatic female don has already spread waves of enthusiasm among the audience for this debut directorial by Kunal Khemu. The film stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya.
With just a day left for the official trailer drop, this look reveal gives a peek into a promising and extraordinary hilarious journey. The makers have turned lady don, very skillfully, into a personality portraying wonderful fashion statement. From the swag in her body language to the sunglasses that accentuates her look in a sari, the hair neatly tied in a bun and the dazzling gold all over her body with the quintessential nose-pin; gives her a complete look.
Madgaon Express narrates the story of three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa, a trip which goes awry. It marks the directorial debut of Kunal Khemu who has also penned the script and under the team that made hits like Fukrey, Rock On and Don, the audience has high expectations with it.
Madgaon Express releases on March 22