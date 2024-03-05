'Crew' drops first song 'Naina'

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and Rapper Badshah have had several successful collaborations in the past and Naina is now added to the repertoire. Both of them are known for their unique singing styles and it’s a treat to watch the two world transition smoothly through this song. Naina, is infectious and has an energy that automatically makes the listeners vibe along with it. While Dosanjh’s soulful vocals transport the listeners into a world of rhythm and melody, Badshah’s signature rap adds a layer of dynamism to the song.