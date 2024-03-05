'Crew' drops first song 'Naina'

Fans of Tabu, Kareen Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are waiting with anticipation for their movie Crew to release soon; and while they wait, the makers have decided to give them a treat by dropping the song Naina today! This track by Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah is winning hearts already since it went public on social media.
The makers of the film have been teasing fans by dropping snippets from this groovy song for quite some time and now finally the song is out. The lead cast sets the screen on fire with this track.
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and Rapper Badshah have had several successful collaborations in the past and Naina is now added to the repertoire. Both of them are known for their unique singing styles and it’s a treat to watch the two world transition smoothly through this song. Naina, is infectious and has an energy that automatically makes the listeners vibe along with it. While Dosanjh’s soulful vocals transport the listeners into a world of rhythm and melody, Badshah’s signature rap adds a layer of dynamism to the song.
Naina is a song that needs to be experienced, at least for the first time, with closed eyes and imbibe the melody which makes it catchy, vibe-worthy and soulful at the same time. It is anticipated to climb up the party tracks list very soon.
Crew is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and helmed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. It is scheduled to ‘take off’ in the theatres on March 29.