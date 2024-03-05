'Madgaon Express' trailer dropped

Ever since the debut directorial of actor Kunal Khemu was announced, fans have been waiting with much anticipation to know more about Madgaon Express. To end their anticipation and raise their enthusiasm now comes the official trailer of the movie. Madgaon Express is expected to be a destination for laughter and madness helmed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.
The film narrates the journey of childhood friends who take a trip to Goa…except things start going downhill instead of the excitement that is usually associated with the city. Starring, Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary in brand new avatars, the trailer promises a fun watch with laughter, friendship and adventures packed galore.
Joining the main cast, are Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam who in their own ways add more glamour and fun to the movie. With Kadam’s character being unveiled yesterday as a Lady Gangstar, the temperature has already risen by a few notch. The entire casts, especially the leads have been instrumental in leading successful OTT shows to their name and with Madgaon Express bringing all of them on the same platform, is quite a feast.
With the makers have previously helmed successful movies like Fukrey, Rock On and Don, the expectation is quite high with the movie which is all set to release on March 22, 2024 in theatres.