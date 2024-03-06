Janki Bodiwala marks her Bollywood debut with Shaitaan

The highly anticipated supernatural thriller, Shaitaan, has gripped the minds of audiences with its intriguing and intense trailer. The film takes the audiences on a journey with Kabir and his family as their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger into their house.

Playing Ajay Devgn and Jyotika’s daughter Janvi, Janki Bodiwala is making her big Hindi film debut with Shaitaan. Garnering appreciation even before the release of the film for her performance, Janki shares her excitement for making her big debut with Shaitaan, “Being able to make my Hindi film debut with Shaitaan is an incredible opportunity, and I'm truly grateful for it. It's a mix of excitement, nerves and a deep sense of responsibility to deliver my best and at the same time enjoy the process.”.