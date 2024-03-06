Mrinal Dutt set to play Madan Lal Dhingra in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Mrinal Dutt, known for his roles in Hiss Story, Cold Lassi Chicken Masala and Lonely Prince, Ishq Next Door, is gearing up for his next project where he embodies a revolutionary figure in the upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Sharing his delight, Mrinal added, "It is an absolute honour to portray Madan Laal Dhingraji on the screen…I just couldn’t have missed this opportunity. His legacy is absolutely inspiring and the bond between him and Veer Savarkarji is a testament to the bravery, sacrifice and the sense of patriotism that ran in their blood. Also, it gave me a chance to play a freedom fighter in a period film, something that I always wanted to do and what better than Madan Lal Dhingra, the man who inspired generations."

The recently launched trailer is already garnering accolades for realistic depiction of the freedom struggle anchored by our freedom fighters. Besides this, Mrinal is also working on a big ticket, untitled project.