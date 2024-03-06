Sci-fi thriller IRaH trailer out

IRaH, the latest cinematic masterpiece starring Rohit Bose Roy, Karishma Kotak and Rajesh Sharma, along with others ventures into uncharted territory, becoming the first film in India to extensively explore the realms of artificial intelligence. A groundbreaking techno-thriller and murder mystery, IRaH promises to unravel a gripping narrative that transcends traditional genres.

Directed by Sam Bhattacharjee, IRaH deals into the intricate world of artificial intelligence, weaving a tale that not only captivates but also challenges the audience's perception of technology. Rohit Roy and Rajesh Sharma's on-screen presence is poised to add a layer of intrigue to this thought-provoking narrative.

Talking about the release of the trailer, director Sam says, "The film is based on the recent indulgence of artificial intelligence and data crime. We unknowingly use the world of internet in the digital age where our own self is our own enemy. The future is questionable when you don’t even know who is profiling you."

The film's plot, described as a sci-fi thriller and murder mystery, promises twists and turns that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The collaboration with home grown studio which involves top CGI artist with Hollywood experience was required to accomplish 1600 VFX shots of the film.

As IRaH gears up for its theatrical release, the fusion of Hollywood-backed CGI, mesmerising music, and top-notch sound engineering sets the stage for a cinematic journey like no other.

As the film is all set for its theatrical release on the April 4. IRaH stands as a testament to the evolution of Indian cinema, embracing cutting-edge narratives and introducing talent that pushes boundaries.