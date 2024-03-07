Actor Subrat Dutta has a crucial role in the upcoming film Bastar: A Naxal Story

Regarding his preparation for the role, Dutta mentioned, "I didn't have to prepare much for this role since it's not very extensive. I've previously collaborated with Sudipto Sen on three films, so there's already good communication between us. I believe in the script and my director, which covers 80% of the work. Additionally, this character isn't too far from my own personality, making it easier to portray. However, every character presents its own challenges, and there was a particular scene that required extensive technical preparation due to the makeup involved."

Speaking about his experience working with Vipul Amritlal Shah, he tells, "Vipul sir was really fascinating. His working style, patience, and passion were inspiring, and he maintained a calm demeanour despite the large-scale production. Working alongside my on-screen wife, Indira Tiwari, and portraying the role of her husband was enjoyable, and I learned a lot from the action sequences."

Adding further insights about the film, Dutta mentioned, "The trailer has been released, providing a glimpse into the film. My character can be seen saluting the Indian flag in the trailer, which sets the tone for the action-packed narrative. The film is backed by extensive research, evident from the video documentation I witnessed during the production process."