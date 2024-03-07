Anupam Kher announces his next directorial, Tanvi The Great

National-Award winning actor Anupam Kher, has announced his next directorial- Tanvi The Great, under his banner Anupam Kher Studios.

Taking to his social media platform, Kher shared the news of his directorial on his birthday, accompanied by a heartfelt video featuring his mother, seeking her blessings as he embarks on this new journey.

He wrote, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father’s pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio"

Tanvi The Great is produced under the banner of Anupam Kher Studio.