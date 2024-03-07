Composer Vishal Mishra on collaborating with Anirudh Ravichander for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Ace music composer Vishal Mishra is the man behind the peppy and chartbuster tracks of the upcoming mass entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The music of the movie has taken over our playlist and we can’t wait for the movie to release on Eid 2024. Composer Vishal Mishra appreciates singer Aniruddh Ravichander who has sung the title track of the movie that has been trending.

This is the first Bollywood collab between the two talented artistes and we are glad it is for the grandest film of the year. The amalgamation of these two artistes have already sent the screen on the fire and we hope more magic is on its way.

Mishra says, ”Actually, it didn't take a lot of convincing. Anirudh is a very sensitive musician, and he's someone who is doing exceptionally well. When I dubbed Rathamarey for him in Jailer, there was an instant connection. That's how I approached him for this song. I told him that they want him to be a part of it, and I would love him to be a part of it. He agreed, saying, "Yeah, let's do it," and we completed it in two days. He sounds magical, I feel."

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F & Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles.