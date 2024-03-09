Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan's poster packs a punch

The new poster of Ruslaan promises a gripping tale of suspense and adrenaline-fueled thrills. Aayush Sharma's intense gaze, his eye almost pierced by a menacing knife, puts forth the message that danger and high stakes await us in the film. Aayush’s piercing stare communicates a sense of urgency and draws viewers into the heart of the drama. It sets the stage for a perilous journey, razor-sharp action and life-threatening situations that our hero must navigate to emerge victorious.

The poster's bold composition and striking imagery ensure that it stands out commanding attention and igniting curiosity. Much like the pre-teaser that stood out for its lyrical hum and its impeccable blend of action and emotion.