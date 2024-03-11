Mimi Chakraborty and Nabila to star with Shakib Khan in Toofan

Amid the ongoing speculations regarding the leading lady opposite Shakib Khan in the upcoming film Toofan, the veil has finally been lifted. Mimi Chakraborty from West Bengal and Nabila from Bangladesh have been confirmed as the female leads for this much-anticipated venture.

Directed by Raihan Rafi, Toofan made headlines last year during its grand announcement, initially revealing the male protagonist but keeping the female lead under wraps.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Mimi conveyed her excitement stating, "Having almost ventured into Bangladesh on numerous occasions, be it for work or leisure, it's always a pleasure for me. Moreover, sharing the screen with Bangladeshi superstar Shakib Khan for the first time is truly exhilarating. The collaboration of three production powerhouses from both the countries is something to look forward to. I'm eagerly anticipating delivering something exceptional for the audience."

Nabila, who left an indelible mark on audiences with Ayanabaji, makes a comeback after a hiatus with Toofan. Reflecting on her return to the silver screen, Nabila expressed, "There's a sense of joy in getting back to work, coupled with the excitement of returning to the big screen after a prolonged absence. Now, our focus lies on ensuring a seamless journey from production to audience reception."