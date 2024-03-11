Shreya Ghoshal's 'Maa Banne Wali Hoon' from 'Dukaan' releases

The makers of film Dukaan unveiled the song Maa Banne Wali Hoon, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, which features Monika Panwar. Interestingly Shreya recorded for the song while she was pregnant with her baby boy Devyaan. The singer put out a post on her social media about the same.

The peppy song gives you the gist of the film which is about surrogacy but in a light, never seen before manner.

Set in Gujarat, Dukaan unfolds the poignant tale of Jasmine (portrayed by Monika Panwar), a young woman embarking on a courageous journey as a surrogate mother. Through Jasmine's narrative lens, the film delves into crucial themes of dignity, freedom of choice, and the autonomy of women engaged in commercial surrogacy—a subject rarely explored in Hindi cinema.