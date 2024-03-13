Prashanth Goswami on his role in 'Yodha'

Scoop famed actor Prashanth Goswami is gearing up for his upcoming action thriller movie Yodha, set to release theatrically on March 15. Helmed by directors Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, it stars Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in lead roles.

Prashanth, who will be seen essaying a national security officer besides Raashii Khanna, sheds light on how he prepped for the role and recalls some anecdotes from the set.

Talking about how he prepped for the role despite getting on board a day prior to the shoot, he mentioned, "Since I learned about the role and project just the night before filming, I wasn't able to prepare as much as I would have liked. So, I arrived on set early to get myself ready. I knew that my role was of a government employee cum officer, and I would have to exhibit the hastiness, precision and acuity at managing multiple things simultaneously as well as the seriousness of an officer who would not belittle even the smallest of details. As for challenges, there was often scenes when my lines was to be executed in a given span and fashion and it would come across as very abrupt. It took me a few takes to apprehend the pacing, and more importantly the need for such an urgency in the scene, and then it would be featly dealt with."

Recalling some anecdotes while shooting for Yodha, Prashanth added, "I had a one day reshoot of a scene with Raashii long after we had shot it. It was a simple scene but I kept floundering with my lines as I was trying to match the pacing that I was taught on the film before. And as such, my talking speed was getting the better of me. All shots had been finished barring my close up. Raashii was sitting across me as her shoulder was getting covered in the take. She, minus any reluctance, stood up every single time for my retake. After it got over, we all left for our homes but I didn't bid anyone as I was too shamefaced. The next day, I reached out to Sagar Sir (one of the two directors) and apologised to him about my previous day's performance. I didn't know if he would even see it let alone respond. I checked my phone after a couple of hours and saw his long message where he not only abated my compunction of not performing, as he said that such things happen to all, but also commended me on my acting and blessed me to work harder. This episode touched me unlike any on the set.”

He further adds a layer of conversation by sharing about the kind of support he received from the directors Sagar and Pushkar and mentions, "Both were very supportive and approachable if I ever felt I was stuck in a scene or a set of lines or my character's behaviour. Since I had already done my homework on the character, Sagar Sir would help me correct a formed notion on the role or a respective scene. He would help me get the right timings and even let me improvise in the scenes for as long as it didn't distort the meaning."

Lastly, emphasising on why audiences should watch Yodha, he says, "The film isn't merely a popcorn action flick. It is an inspiring and an emotionally clad parable of an officer who has been tasked to prove his patriotism even when he left no stone unturned in serving his nation. Anyone who hankers for a good story told in a film should get satiated upon watching this."