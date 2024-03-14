Laapataa Ladies actor Narendra Khatri on playing Chutney Man in Kiran Rao's film

Narendra Khatri is basking in the the success of his latest outing, Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao. The film, which hit screens on March 1 has been bankrolled under Aamir Khan Productions.

Spilling the beans on his character in Laapataa Ladies, Narendra says, "I played Chutney Man Rakesh, a small-time worker at Manjumai's stall at the Patila station. He does odd jobs, like driving an auto. But Rakesh has his breakfast at Manjumai's stall. The funny part is, whenever he eats samosas, he needs more chutney than a monsoon needs clouds." The actor was earlier seen in films like Sultan, PK, Kapoor & Sons, Chup, Khufiya, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, and Modern Love: Mumbai.

Talking about how he landed the role, he shares, "During the second wave of the pandemic, the casting director for the film, Romil, along with his team members Ajay Rawat and others, called me. They asked if I wanted to audition for a character in the film. They mentioned it's an Aamir Khan production directed by Kiran Rao. I agreed immediately and asked them to send me the script. It was a dream come true moment for me."

Elaborating on the experience working with Kiran Rao, he says, "Working with Kiran Rao was a privilege. She's so good at what she does. She meticulously examines every scene and provides excellent guidance. Most importantly, she encourages every actor's input and asks what else they can bring to the character. It's a fantastic opportunity to work creatively. Working with Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, too, was a surreal experience. We had such a great camaraderie,” he added. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Kiran Rao, and Aamir Khan.