'Crew' trailer out now! Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer promises to be a laughter riot

The makers of Crew delighted fans by dropping the film’s official trailer today. The trailer’s opening, which shows the three protagonists namely Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, being questioned about gold, and their priceless reactions, sets the stage for what’s ahead.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew follows the chaotic lives of three air hostesses yearning for a better lifestyle. When the airline they’re working for seems to be on the brink of bankruptcy, they stumble upon gold bars on a dead passenger.

This find throws them into an unexpected heist, transforming their lives from ordinary to luxurious. However, their newfound fortune attracts the attention of a customs officer played by Diljit Dosanjh. The leading ladies’ misfortunes and witty banter will leave you in splits.