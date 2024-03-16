'Crew' trailer out now! Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer promises to be a laughter riot

The makers of Crew delighted fans by dropping the film’s official trailer today. The trailer’s opening, which shows the three protagonists namely Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, being questioned about gold, and their priceless reactions, sets the stage for what’s ahead.
Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew follows the chaotic lives of three air hostesses yearning for a better lifestyle. When the airline they’re working for seems to be on the brink of bankruptcy, they stumble upon gold bars on a dead passenger.
This find throws them into an unexpected heist, transforming their lives from ordinary to luxurious. However, their newfound fortune attracts the attention of a customs officer played by Diljit Dosanjh. The leading ladies’ misfortunes and witty banter will leave you in splits.
However, Crew also stitches moments of suspense in the storyline, making it the perfect watch this summer.
Apart from the leading ladies, comedian Kapil Sharma also makes a special appearance in the film. He can be spotted making a comment on the trio’s probable jail time in the trailer.
The film's soundtrack has also been generating buzz. Naina, by Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, has already been making its mark, while the catchy Ghagra by Ila Arun, Romy, and Srushti Tawade promises to be another chart-topper.
Fans who were captivated by the film’s first look won’t have to wait much longer. Crew is all set to take off on March 29.