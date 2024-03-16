The trailer of the upcoming Bengali film O Abhagi drops

Anirban Chakraborty’s directorial O Abhagi recently launched its trailer on social media and since then it has been garnering a lot of curiosity. Based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Abhagir Swargo, the movie has been written and directed by Chakraborty and is scheduled to release on March 29. It stars a glittering cast including Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Subrata Dutta, Debjani Chatterjee, Ishan Mazumder, Sayan Ghosh, Jinia Pande, Krishna Banerjee, and Sourav Halder.
Anirban Chakraborty states, “To simplify the narrative it is about the subordination of the lower caste women by the upper caste individuals. I have shown the life of Abhagi in two halves, a young unmarried young girl and a woman and her hardships after marriage”.
Abhagi is a lower cast, village woman who has been abandoned by her husband. She resides with Kangali, her son. Despite hardships, the two are content. However, influenced by Yamraj who takes away good character-women gloriously, she dreams of passing away like that. She falls ill and meets her end but before so; she wanted to be dressed up in traditional attire. But the villagers mocked Kangali. It is only a matter of time to see if he fulfils his mother’s wishes.
Rafiath Rashid Mithila who plays the lead mentions, “The movie talks about the way women, especially Dalit women are treated in the society. That is why women like her have dreams of the God of Death, Yama in their eyes; because they know that the people on earth would not allow them to dream.”
The movie presented by Swabhumi entertainment and produced by Dr Prabir Bhaumik has enigmatic music directed by Mousumi Chatterjee with vocals by Lagnajita Chakraborty, Rupankar Bagchi, Chandrani Banerjee, Animesh Roy, and Anirban Roy Akash which adds to the cinematic value.
O Abhagi will release on March 29.