The trailer of the upcoming Bengali film O Abhagi drops

Abhagi is a lower cast, village woman who has been abandoned by her husband. She resides with Kangali, her son. Despite hardships, the two are content. However, influenced by Yamraj who takes away good character-women gloriously, she dreams of passing away like that. She falls ill and meets her end but before so; she wanted to be dressed up in traditional attire. But the villagers mocked Kangali. It is only a matter of time to see if he fulfils his mother’s wishes.