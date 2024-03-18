Farhan Akhtar heaps praise for Kunal Khemmu’s directorial debut

With just four days left for actor Kunal Khemmu’s directorial debut Madgaon Express to take to theatres, anticipation is very high about the movie. Starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary the movie explores the journey of three childhood friends living their dreams of visiting Goa…only things go comically downhill for the trio. The movie is produced by actor-director-producer Farhan Akhtar under his co-owned production with Ritesh Sidhwani, Excel Entertainment.
Ahead of the movie’s release Akhtar recalls his days as a first-time director, “ We all have been first-time directors. You understand the anxiety, the excitement, and the hunger of wanting to make a film. I was fortunate that I had people who believed in me when I was floating around the script of Dil Chahta Hai, many many years ago.”
He continues, “ Madgaon script came along with one of the leading producers at Excel who called us and said Kunal had written a script. We heard the script and we were immediately hooked to it. It is a fun ride. Kunal has been working in the industry for so long now and, he has a vision and clarity for what he has written and he will be able to deliver because he has worked enough in the Hindi film industry to know how it works."
Joining the main cast of the movie are Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam who make this comedy entertainer a visual treat to watch. Kunal Khemmu comments, “Farhan and Ritesh provided immense support, offering creative freedom throughout the process. Their trust in my vision allowed me to execute the film exactly as I had imagined."
Madgaon Express hits theatres on March 22, 2024.