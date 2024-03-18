Oscar winner MM Keeravani to score music for Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great

Anupam further mentioned, “I have been a fan of #Keeravani sir since I heard the song #TumMileDilKhile. Spending almost a year to create the music and songs for #TanviTheGreat has been a total BLISS and BLESSING! Thank you Sir for your brilliance and generosity! Jai Ho.”

Last week on his birthday (March 7), Anupam Kher had dropped a video in which he made the announcement about his film. "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother #Dulari in her temple with my father’s pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years (sic)."

Talking about the film, Keeravani shared, "I am thrilled to be a part of 'Tanvi The Great'. Collaborating with Anupam Kher is like being yourself all the time. Work was never this much fun before.”

MM Keeravani is a recipient of an Oscar and a Golden Globe award for the song Naatu Naatu from RRR, which became a global phenomenon. Tanvi The Great is bankrolled by Anupam Kher Studio.