Oscar winner MM Keeravani to score music for Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great

The film is said to be a musical story of passion, courage, innocence and joy.
Anupam Kher and MM Keeravani

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is gearing up for his upcoming directorial Tanvi The Great, has roped in Oscar and Grammy-winning music director MM Keeravani for the film.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video from the music session inside a studio, where the composer can be seen doodling on his MIDI keyboard in front of a digital audio workstation. Keeravani can be seen playing some chords and humming the tune. Anupam applauds the composer at the end of the tune.

The actor wrote in the caption: “ALL DREAMS COME TRUE - Proud to announce that one of the finest music composers of our times #Oscar and #GoldenGlobe winner @mmkeeravaani sir is the music director of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat.”

Anupam further mentioned, “I have been a fan of #Keeravani sir since I heard the song #TumMileDilKhile. Spending almost a year to create the music and songs for #TanviTheGreat has been a total BLISS and BLESSING! Thank you Sir for your brilliance and generosity! Jai Ho.”

Last week on his birthday (March 7), Anupam Kher had dropped a video in which he made the announcement about his film. "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother #Dulari in her temple with my father’s pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years (sic)."

Talking about the film, Keeravani shared, "I am thrilled to be a part of 'Tanvi The Great'. Collaborating with Anupam Kher is like being yourself all the time. Work was never this much fun before.”

MM Keeravani is a recipient of an Oscar and a Golden Globe award for the song Naatu Naatu from RRR, which became a global phenomenon. Tanvi The Great is bankrolled by Anupam Kher Studio.

