Amaara Sangam decodes her role in Murder Mubarak

Minu is this young girl working as a barista in the elite Delhi club where the story is set. Homi sir encouraged me to add character nuances. You’ll often see her blowing her nose and crying about things. To the extent that I improvised things in a scene both Pankaj sir and Homi sir complimented me and made it a character nuance. Was talking to Panchmi, my casting director, after and she was so proud that I had this moment on set. And you’ll see it in the film. I hope it’s equally memorable for audiences but it was a special moment for me.



The look itself was something I had never done before. Noodle hair and staff costume. I have fairly straight hair. So, it would take my hairstylist an hour every day to noodle curl my hair so it looks natural. It came to a point where one day Homi sir realised I don’t naturally have noodle hair and was shocked I did that every day. Everyone in the crew thought I had noodle hair. I’m fairly sure many of my friends and family won’t be able to recognise me in the film. It’s such a fun experience when you get to transform your look and personality. She almost comes across as being naive. But is she really? You’ll have to watch the film for that.