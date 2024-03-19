Director Soumojit Adak on his film Tilottama

Filmmaker Soumojit Adak’s film Tilottama is not just the story of the city. The film will tell the story of life, of people’s trust in each other, of becoming known from the unknown, of how one’s house can feel like a heaven in difficult times. And to top it all, it tells the story of a selfless love. The film has actors like Paran Banerjee, Trina Saha, Rwitobroto Mukherjee, Rai and Neel Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. The film marks the big-screen debut of Trina and Neel. We speak to Adak to know about his film. Excerpts:
Tell us about Tilottama. What inspired you to make this film?
Tilottama means beautiful. This is a beautiful story of few beautiful characters. Our city, our people have inspired me to write the story. I wrote this story because whenever people feel lonely, frustrated, upset or puzzled, they will get positivity and winning energy from this story.
How is this film different from your previous projects?
First time in a single film , I'm sharing four different stories with the audiences. This is something new for me.
Life in a Metro is one of my favourite films, that's why I tried something on the same lines with a different concept.
What in this, you feel, will attract the audiences?
Simplicity and positivity. It's a very simple and pure story. Tilottama is soulful. Everyone from ages 8 to 80 can watch this movie.
How do you cast your actors in general?
First, I write the story. Then according to my vision and experience, I cast my actors. But I'm lucky too that they too choose me as their director.
What is the kind of film that you generally like to watch?
Any good film. I always learn from each and every movie I watch. I always get creative ideas, technical knowledge after watching a movie or series.
Upcoming projects in the pipeline.
After Tilottama, I have another release, Hridaypur in the pipeline that features Saurav Das, Rajatava Dutta, Darshana Banik, Arna Mukhopadhyay and Aishwarya Sen. Pre-production is also going for my next which is yet untitled.