Ankur Armam on his character in Bengal 1947

Armam explains what drew him to the role and his preparation process by stating, "Despite our personality differences, I found Mohan's honesty and genuineness deeply relatable. In a world obsessed with coolness, the character's authenticity is a rare gem. Director Akash sir even compared the role to Krishna, highlighting his unique essence, which really fascinated me. To embody Mohan, I also underwent a physical transformation, gaining around 8-10 kgs. While researching the role, I watched classic Bengali films by Satyajit Ray and noticed that Bengali men of that era didn't have chiselled physiques. They typically had round faces (as instructed by the director), and upper-class boys focused more on intellectual pursuits than physical exercise. So, I stopped working out a week before filming began but maintained a specific diet to manage my weight gain."

On what sets Bengal 1947 apart from other period dramas, Armam elaborates, "Bengal 1947 blends historical accuracy with a captivating semi-fictional narrative, standing out in an era where period dramas often lack authenticity. Unlike many, it eschews excessive CGI and VFX, prioritizing genuine immersion in its era. This film promises an authentic, absorbing experience, devoid of manipulative cinematic techniques."

Sharing his experience working on the film, Armam says, "The entire team poured their hearts and souls into the project. Filming was a rollercoaster ride with constant challenges, from shooting in diverse locations to changing clothes in the open due to the lack of vanity vans in remote areas, and juggling multiple scenes a day. But the most rewarding aspect was the knowledge I gained about our country, culture, and history. I honestly believe the process of making this film could be a movie in itself."