Roshni Bhattacharyya on sharing screen space with 'Uttam Kumar'
Filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee's Oti Uttam bridges the gap between the past and present through the spirit of the legendary actor- Uttam Kumar- along with his Gen-Z co-stars. We speak to the leading lady Roshni Bhattacharyya on her role as Sohini Sen whose perception of love and friendship evolves throughout her journey.
Tell us about your role.
Sohini Sen is a highly popular Gen Z college-going, fun-loving person with a larger-than-life attitude. She is strong-willed, opinionated, and essentially a romantic at heart.
What made you say 'yes' to the movie?
Srijit called me in 2020 and gave me an offer that I couldn’t refuse which is sharing screen space with the Mahanayak himself. I’m really happy and blessed to be a part. When Srijit told us about the story, we were not aware of all the technicalities. It seemed very impossible but we knew who was making the film and when he dreamed of making something, he would make it come true. For me, being a part of it is supremely surreal. This is just making history and I’m a part of it.
You have worked in different mediums. Which makes you bring out your creative expressions the best?
Films, TV, and web series are very different mediums that have acting in common. For me, all of these have been learning experiences. Having worked in TV for 8 years, I can say it made me understand the technical aspects of acting and patience. When it comes to films and web series, it made me more natural and spontaneous. For an actor to bring out creativity, you need a mesh of both technical and natural aspects.
Your summer wardrobe essentials…
T-shirts, oversize shirts, loose-fit pants, and shorts; basically anything that’s airy and breathable. Sneakers are my go-to. And of course a Sunscreen.
How do you keep yourself fit?
I don’t diet because I love to eat well but I control my portions and regularly workout.
Upcoming projects
Ekti Khunir Sondhane Mitin and Matangi