Shoojit Sircar shares a glimpse of his next directorial

Shoojit Sircar who has completed more than 20 years in the Indian film industry, is one of the most celebrated storytellers and filmmakers of today's time.

Known for his unique storytelling to present ordinary stories through extraordinary narratives with a beautiful message in them, he has given some brilliant films like Piku, Vicky Donor, October, Madras Cafe and Sardar Udham.

He is not only a critically acclaimed director but his films have always been a commercial success as well. Shoojit’s last film Sardar Udham won 5 national film awards in 2023.

His next exciting project will release in theatres this year. His maiden production house, Rising Sun Films, shared the glimpse of his next on their social media.

Sharing a video, the post said, "Shoojit Sircar’s next is a heartwarming tale about ‘celebration of life’ in its everyday ordinary chaos! It is an emotional journey with an entertaining narrative about a father and daughter who rekindle their precious bond while they navigate through life’s challenges."