Srijit Mukherji brings back Uttam Kumar in his film, Oti Uttam

The concept of Uttam Kumar helping a young man in love, I owe to Anindya Banerjee. He was toying with this idea of Uttam Kumar from his film Chhadmabeshi coming down to help a boy in love. Then I also heard author Anustup Basu having an idea of a political film where Uttam helps a person in love. It was in 2018 that I decided to do something along similar lines and called up Anindya to share my interest in exploring the idea. When he gave the green light I proceeded to develop the idea further. I went beyond Anindya’s original plan of sticking to Chhadmabeshi alone and wrote an unconditional script keeping in mind as if Uttam Kumar is alive. Then, over the next two years, I went through all his films to find relevant dialogues suiting the script. I literally scoured through 87 films and closed in on 54 out of them for suitable clippings and dialogues.

Then began the tedious process of tracking down all the 23 producers – big and small – for rights, which took me another year and a half.

The next difficult part was, of course, shooting with actors and a non-existent actor called Uttam Kumar. For every shot I had to keep a stand-in (actor Smaranyo) and everyone was acting around him matching the look line, post which I superimposed the clippings.

For the audio part, I got the dialogues dubbed by Surojit Bandyopadhyay, a brilliant Uttam Kumar voice, and then took the help of AI to convert the dubbing into Uttam Kumar’s voice.