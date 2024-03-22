Actors Soham, Madhumita & Porimoni to come together in Felu Bakshi

For the first time, Tollywood will see Bangladeshi actor Porimoni come on screen with popular actors Soham and Madhumita for the upcoming Bengali film Felu Bakshi. Created and directed by Debraj Sinha, the thriller movie, produced by Himani films and Medianext Entertainment, will see Soham Chakraborty play the titular role. Felu Bakshi is a new-age character, who’s witty, tech-savvy, and keeps himself updated with the latest and greatest in technology. But at heart he’s a simple Bengali guy who loves to eat and solve crimes. Solving crimes to him is like reading recipes out of a cook-book. He loves his food as much as he loves to solve crimes.