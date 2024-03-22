Actors Soham, Madhumita & Porimoni to come together in Felu Bakshi

For the first time, Tollywood will see Bangladeshi actor Porimoni come on screen with popular actors Soham and Madhumita for the upcoming Bengali film Felu Bakshi. Created and directed by Debraj Sinha, the thriller movie, produced by Himani films and Medianext Entertainment, will see Soham Chakraborty play the titular role. Felu Bakshi is a new-age character, who’s witty, tech-savvy, and keeps himself updated with the latest and greatest in technology. But at heart he’s a simple Bengali guy who loves to eat and solve crimes. Solving crimes to him is like reading recipes out of a cook-book. He loves his food as much as he loves to solve crimes.
The name "Felu Bakshi" echoes with legendary figures from Bengali literature and cinema, Feluda and Byomkesh Bakshi. However, the creators tell us that there's more to it than meets the eye. Madhumita breathes life into the character of Debjani, a radio jockey with an innate desire to assist Felu Bakshi in his investigative pursuits, hinting at a blossoming affection for our titular hero.
Porimoni's portrayal of Labanya promises to be pivotal to the narrative, shrouded in intrigue and complexity, withholding its secrets to unravel in due course of time. The cast is also ably supported by such actors as Shataf Figar and Sreejit Ayushman Sarkar.
The shoot starts on March 27 in Kolkata and the film is scheduled to release by the end of this year. The cinematography will be helmed by Sudipta Majumder of Vinci Da fame) and music rendered by Aditi Bose and Amlaan Chakraborty.