‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ to have at least 15 cover songs

The upcoming film Joker: Folie a Deux will mostly be "a jukebox musical".

The film is set to have at least 15 reinterpretations of “very well-known” songs.

One of the songs is said to be That’s Entertainment from the 1953 musical The Band Wagon, as per a media source.

However, there is a door open for an original song (or two) to be added to the final version. Details regarding who would pen the tracks, or sing the numbers are unknown.